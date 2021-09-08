Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 243 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NuVasive by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after buying an additional 1,014,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 59,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,981.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

