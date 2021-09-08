317 Shares in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.5% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 264,150 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,175,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

