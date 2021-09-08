Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $39,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $752.92 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $745.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.15, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $688.05 and a 200-day moving average of $666.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,209 shares of company stock valued at $60,635,912. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

