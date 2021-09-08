Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New $45,000 Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 654 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 138.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,208 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

