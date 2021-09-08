Bbva USA Invests $37,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST opened at $461.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $411.00 and a 200-day moving average of $347.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

