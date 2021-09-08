Analysts Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.75. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $79.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $593,164. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.