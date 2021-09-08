Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post sales of $327.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $331.60 million. Globant reported sales of $207.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globant.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

GLOB stock opened at $328.96 on Wednesday. Globant has a 1 year low of $161.07 and a 1 year high of $332.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 139.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 73.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Globant by 101.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

