Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.72. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.53, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.