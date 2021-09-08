Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 40 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $806.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $734.03 and its 200 day moving average is $645.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.43 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,227 shares of company stock worth $4,718,175. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

