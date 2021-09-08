Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

