Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 24,079 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NiSource by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

