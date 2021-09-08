Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.95.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.41. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $94.01 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

