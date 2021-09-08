Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will post $220.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the lowest is $217.20 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $898.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after buying an additional 602,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,228,000 after buying an additional 428,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,172,000 after buying an additional 272,775 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

