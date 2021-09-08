Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after buying an additional 259,492 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.82.

WRK opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

