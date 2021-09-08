Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

