Bessemer Group Inc. Has $498,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 280,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,588,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total value of $773,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,926 shares of company stock worth $33,816,701. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $514.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.73 and its 200-day moving average is $430.40. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $521.46. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

