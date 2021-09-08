Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Realty Income by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,746,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,377,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $67.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

