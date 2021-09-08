Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 9,643 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,942,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,072,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after buying an additional 76,084 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,023,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period.

Shares of BBEU opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

