The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 7.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 51.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 109,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Allstate by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.09.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

