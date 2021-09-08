Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $59.75 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

