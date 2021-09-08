Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 26.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $171.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

