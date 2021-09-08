PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.62 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,871,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

