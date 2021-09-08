Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,100 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

