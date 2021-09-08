Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $814,000 Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sleep Number by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $89.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

