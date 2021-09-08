US Bancorp DE Sells 413 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $133,394.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,713.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total transaction of $1,069,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,385,884.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,148 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

