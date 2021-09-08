PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 956 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $136.82.

