Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. PGGM Investments increased its position in SBA Communications by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 71,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 274,960 shares of company stock worth $98,390,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $365.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.15 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.29.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.