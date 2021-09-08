Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $6,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $2,240,288. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QRVO opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.69 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

