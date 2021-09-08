Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,365 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of LUV stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.