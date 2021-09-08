adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €352.00 by Oddo Bhf

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €352.00 ($414.12) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €320.59 ($377.16).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €300.90 ($354.00) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €311.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €293.50.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

