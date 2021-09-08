Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.