AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME opened at $133.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

