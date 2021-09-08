Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 402 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434,685 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,320,000 after buying an additional 654,102 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $123.37 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.