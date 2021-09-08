Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Quidel worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,425,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,485 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth $112,391,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 141.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,329,000 after purchasing an additional 294,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 137.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after buying an additional 157,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

QDEL opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.73. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $288.70.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

