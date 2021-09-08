Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETR opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $114.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.