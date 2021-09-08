Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.43. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,858. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.