Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,948 shares of company stock worth $12,540,445. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine stock opened at $119.71 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

