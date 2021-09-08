23,740 Shares in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,419,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,818,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCAR stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

