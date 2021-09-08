$4.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to report sales of $4.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.41 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 109.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 368.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 631,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,319,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

