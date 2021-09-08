Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,361 CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 257.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,564,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,707,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,985,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

