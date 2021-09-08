Swiss National Bank Purchases 42,810 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.12% of Royalty Pharma worth $29,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 988,301 shares of company stock worth $42,305,696. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

