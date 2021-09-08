Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,640 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.87. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

