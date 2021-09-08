Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. CWM LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in The Mosaic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of MOS opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

