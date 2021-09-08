Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,930 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,057,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 517,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after buying an additional 405,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

