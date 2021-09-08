American Century Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 216,401 Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 216,401 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.77% of Ichor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Ichor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $561,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

