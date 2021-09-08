Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $964.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

