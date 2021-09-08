Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 234,449 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 234,449 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after acquiring an additional 306,078 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 96.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

