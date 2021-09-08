Fifth Third Bancorp Has $308,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 385.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,345 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Barclays were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 13.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 289,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,133,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

BCS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from 210.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 230.00 to 240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.