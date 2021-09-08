Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,205 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $24,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE:TME opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.