Contrasting Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79% Turquoise Hill Resources 41.09% 7.26% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Turquoise Hill Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.44 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 2.89 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mountain Province Diamonds and Turquoise Hill Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 71.84%. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.17%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.